After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Rajinikanth who will feature in Bear Grylls’ survival TV show Man vs Wild. This time, Grylls will explore the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka along with the Tamil superstar.

Rajinikanth’s PR Riaz confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

A source shared Rajinikanth will return to Chennai tonight after shooting for two days in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

We reached out to Discovery Channel for a comment, but our request went unanswered.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ventured into the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand with Bear Grylls. The focus of the episode was environmental change and wildlife conservation.

PM Modi in a statement said, “For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

Bear Grylls later claimed the episode broke the record to become the “world’s most trending televised event.”

“‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU, everyone, who tuned in!” Grylls wrote on Twitter.

