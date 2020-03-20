Rajinikanth aces survival challenges in this new Into the Wild clip

Rajinikanth will be seen on Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild on March 23. Rajinikanth will be seen on Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild on March 23.

The Into the Wild episode, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, will premiere on television on March 23. Discovery Channel on Friday released a sneak peek of the episode where Bear Grylls and Rajini are taking part in some adventures at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Here, we see Rajinikanth talk about the water crisis that India is facing. He also speaks about his life as a superstar, his bus conductor days, and how he was given an opportunity by K Balachander.

Bear Grylls is surprised to know that Rajnikanth is 70 as the actor appears quite fit to the host.

Watch Into the Wild sneak peek here:

Rajinikanth had earlier said in a statement, “Into The Wild is a truly unique show – at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society. So, when, officials from Discovery, a brand globally respected for offering inspiring real-life entertainment, approached me, I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of cinema. Kavithalayaa, the iconic Production house founded by my guru K. Balachander, also played a significant role.”

Bear Grylls had earlier shared a few photos of himself and Rajinikanth on social media.

A ride into the wild! Join Bear and the one and only superstar, Rajinikanth as they venture through the wilderness. Get ready to go Into The Wild with @BearGrylls and Superstar @Rajinikanth, premieres 23 March at 8 PM. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery

Co-powered by: @pharmeasyapp pic.twitter.com/tPsFTt59kr — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) March 12, 2020

Into the Wild premieres on March 23 at 8 pm on Discovery Channel.

