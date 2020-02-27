Rajinikanth’s Into the Wild episode to air on March 23

Rajinikanth with Into the Wild host Bear Grylls (Photo: Twitter/beargrylls). Rajinikanth with Into the Wild host Bear Grylls (Photo: Twitter/beargrylls).

A new teaser of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth, reveals the premiere date of the episode. The special episode will air on March 23 at 8 pm on Discovery.

A clip with glimpses of Rajinikanth and show’s host Bear Grylls was shared by the channel on Thursday morning. The caption read, “Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery.”

Not too long ago, a motion poster of the episode was shared by the makers. Into The Wild with Bear Grylls marks the television debut of Rajinikanth. In an earlier tweet, Grylls had shared his experience of working on the project.

“Preparing for Rajinikanth ’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. Rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different… It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way…” the tweet read.

Rajinikanth had also shared a statement about shooting the episode with the wildlife expert, “Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits. I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India.”

