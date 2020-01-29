Rajinikanth to promote water conservation on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Rajinikanth poses with Bear Grylls as they shoot for Into The Wild. (Photo: Bear Grylls/Twitter) Rajinikanth poses with Bear Grylls as they shoot for Into The Wild. (Photo: Bear Grylls/Twitter)

Superstar Rajinikanth recently shot with Bear Grylls for an episode of the new television show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.

Sharing a photo of himself and Rajinikanth, host Grylls wrote on Twitter, “After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery”

Discovery Channel also shared the tweet with the caption, “Continuing our tradition to host Iconic Indians, after @NarendraModi, we are delighted that @Rajinikanth, debuts on TV, joining @BearGrylls for #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls and spread the message of water conservation. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery”

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

Rajinikanth replied to Grylls’ tweet.

Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience … love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you 🙏🏻 #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 29, 2020

Rajinikanth shot for the episode in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Rajinikanth said in a statement, “Into The Wild is a truly unique show – at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society. So, when, officials from Discovery, a brand globally respected for offering inspiring real-life entertainment, approached me, I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of cinema. Kavithalayaa, the iconic Production house founded by my guru K. Balachander, also played a significant role.”

He added, “Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits. I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerizing wilderness of India.”

The episode, featuring Rajinikanth, will focus on water conservation. Talking about the need to conserve water, Thalaivar said, “Every Indian will need to come forward and contribute in conserving water. This war has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as on the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country.”

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is a new format which is inspired by Grylls’ popular show Man Vs Wild.

Host Bear Grylls said in a statement, “Our team is very excited to work closely with Thalaiva. Much more than a cine star, Rajinikanth is a phenomenon who has captivated audiences across the world with his on-screen and off-screen work. He has always shown such energy and flair in all he does, and he will need that courage and determination again on our journey into the beautiful wilderness of India.”

