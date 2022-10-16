scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Rajev Paul clarifies that he hasn’t gotten married again: ‘Khush rehne do na yaar’

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul has clarified that the wedding photo he had shared was from his shoot and not real life.

rajev paulRajev Paul shared that the photos he shared were from his shoot. (Photo: Rajev/Instagram)

A day after leaving the world confused about his wedding, Rajev Paul has clarified that the pictures were from his shoot, and he’s not tied the knot. The Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor on Friday had posted a picture of himself as a groom while holding a woman, who was dressed as a bride. His cryptic post about ‘once bitten, twice shy’ had led people to believe that he had taken the nuptial vows again.

However, on Saturday, Rajev Paul came clean and shared that his ‘fun post went viral’. While he thanked his friends and well wishers for their messages, he wondered why people want him to get married. “Khush rehne do yaar,” he added.

“Combination of bad internet and low battery after a fun post results in a post going viral. Fact: All the family members of my show SSK2 are actually getting re-married including my character GiriRaj Oswal. That’s exactly what I said, Once bitten twice shy. All are getting married, Happiness for all. But I appreciate all the love that I accidently received from my friends from the media and the industry, actually congratulating me for my supposed marriage. Thank you so much… Magar why are you all so keen to get me married.. Khush rehne do na yaar. Happiness for all nevertheless,” read his post that also included more photos from the shoot.

Sharing the first photo on Friday, Rajev had written in the caption, “They say once bitten twice shy…But still..It’s worth a try…Once again…all the vows…the rituals…Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai…Well…now it’s time…Happiness for all.”

Rajev was earlier married to actor Delnaaz Irani. The two met on the sets of Parivartan in 1993, and got married in 1998. However, the actors decided to part ways in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2012.

