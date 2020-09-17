Rajeshwari Sachdev tests positive for coronavirus

Rajeshwari Sachdev is currently seen in Star Plus show Shaadi Mubarak. (Photo: Rajeshwari Sachdev/Facebook)

Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev on Thursday shared that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Currently seen in Star Plus show Shaadi Mubarak, the actor informed fans that she is under home quarantine.

In an Instagram post, Sachdev shared that she got tested after showing a few symptoms. Requesting everyone who had been in touch with her to also get tested, the actor further asked people to keep praying for her speedy recovery.

Rajeshwari Sachdev’s post read, “Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi …I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor’s Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free…❤.”

A source close to her show Shaadi Mubarak shared with indianexpress.com that Rajeshwari had not been on set for the past few days. However, as a safety measure, shoots were stalled last evening when the news of her testing positive came in. “Rajeshwari did not have any scenes in the current track and so had not been on set for almost four-five days now. The shoots were stopped last evening, and everyone was informed about her reports. The cast and crew have been asked to keep a check on their health. The set has also been sanitised and fumigated following the protocols.”

Rajeshwari Sachdev is married to actor Varun Badola, and the couple has a son.

