Rajesh Kumar recalls how NEET paper leak shattered his family after a personal tragedy

Actor Rajesh Kumar, best known for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has recalled how the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak affected his family and explained why he believes those responsible for such incidents must be held accountable. He also spoke about an incident involving a producer who told him that actors who speak against the system could face difficulties getting work.

In a conversation with Nidhi Vasandani on her podcast, Rajesh Kumar said that CJP is a representation of young people frustrated with the system.

“CJP is a representation of a certain section of the youth, which makes up 55% of India,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Rajesh explained that young people have witnessed their parents struggle to provide them with higher education. They work hard to secure good ranks in competitive examinations, hoping to improve their futures and ease the burden on their families. When examination irregularities occur, it undermines their efforts.

The actor then recalled a deeply personal experience involving his cousin’s daughter who had appeared for the medical entrance examination.

“My first cousin had taken his daughter to Vaishno Devi. She had scored good marks in the NEET examination, the one which was cancelled due to the paper leak,” he said.

Tragedy struck when his cousin died while travelling to Vaishno Devi. The NEET re-examination was scheduled just 13 days after his death, Rajesh recalled.

Story continues below this ad

“The 13th day after my brother’s death was the day of the NEET re-examination. I flew down to Delhi and took my niece there for the exam. There was a difference of 200 marks between her first result and the re-examination result. It had been only 13 days since her father’s death,” he said.

ALSO READ: Rs 4000 cr Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra says he lost 90% of his wealth in 2008

Rajesh explained that his niece was dealing with the loss of her father while also facing uncertainty about her future.

“She didn’t have the time to prepare for another year, and her father was no longer there to support her. When such things happen in your personal life, you feel that someone in the system should be answerable. You wonder why they are not responding,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The actor added that experiences such as these made him feel that the concerns of young people needed to be heard and addressed.

Rajesh Kumar says producer warned him about pressure on actors

Rajesh Kumar also spoke about the pressure actors may face when they speak out against the system. Recalling a conversation with a producer, he said he was told that some actors could be denied work because of their public statements.

“I was once speaking to a producer when I felt like supporting the cause. There was a fear that had been instilled in me. The producer told me that letters come from certain higher departments saying that actors who have spoken against the system should not be signed. The pressure becomes immense,” he said.

The actor credited CJP with giving people an opportunity to express views they might otherwise hesitate to voice.

Story continues below this ad

“CJP gave us that freedom of expression. Perhaps it was not just expressing its own views; it was also saying what I could not say. This system needed to be challenged in some way, and all of this had been building up,” Rajesh said.

Rajesh Kumar says Vijay could become India’s next PM

During the conversation, Rajesh Kumar was asked who he thought could become India’s next prime minister. He named Vijay, the actor-turned-politician who is currently serving as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Sharing his assessment, Rajesh said Vijay’s vision appeared to align with the aspirations of younger Indians.

“My reading tells me that Vijay from TVK could be the next prime minister. He has a vision that matches this generation. He is 50 years old, which makes him closer to this generation. A 75- or 80-year-old statesman is not as close to this generation,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

About Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar is best known for playing Rosesh Sarabhai, the poetry-loving son of Maya and Indravadan Sarabhai, in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, and continues to enjoy a loyal following among Indian television audiences.

Apart from acting, Rajesh has also pursued farming, a journey he has discussed in many interviews.