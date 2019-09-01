Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani blessed with baby boy

Television actor Rajesh Khattar and his wife Vandana Sajnani took to Instagram and announced the arrival of their baby boy who they have named Vanraj Krishna.

Advertising

Rajesh wrote on Instagram, “Overwhelmed .. thank you for blessing the little one 🙏 Keep the love flowing” while Vandana mentioned, “#Thankyouall for all the #Positivevibes #Love and #Blessings for our little Krishna,” calling their little one a miracle baby.

“For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category,” Rajesh told Bombay Times in an interview right after embracing parenthood. In the same report, Vandana, who is an actor and theatre producer, said that she intends to inspire couples to keep faith despite their age, “After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures — over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age is,” the post further read.

Rajesh informed that they were expecting twins but due to some complications, they lost one of them. Their son was born three months before he was due and was kept under observation for several weeks. It is only on the occasion of Janmashtami when the couple brought the baby home.

Advertising

Ever since the new broke out, friends and family members of Rajesh and Vandana have been pouring congratulatory messages on their respective social media handles.

“Best news !!! Sooo happpyyyy…. congratulations to the new parents in town!🤗❤️❤️❤️ lots of love and hugs to mumma and baby! ❤️ and one for the father too;),” Aneri Vajani wrote.

Juhi Parmar wrote, “U r my never give up wonder woman.. well deserved both of u this bundle of joy.. God bless u guys n the rockstar baby with all the happiness”

Delnaz Irani mentioned, “Congratulations dear… So happy for you guys❤️❤️❤️stay blessed always 🌷🌻❤️have to meet vanraj soon”