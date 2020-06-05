Rajesh Kareer on seeking monetary help on social media: Not greedy for money, needed it to go home

Rajesh Kareer shared that he will be moving to Punjab with his family. (Photo: Rajesh Dharas/Facebook Rajesh Kareer shared that he will be moving to Punjab with his family. (Photo: Rajesh Dharas/Facebook

Film and television actor Rajesh Kareer recently made headlines after his social media post went viral. The actor in a social media post had shared that due to the lockdown, there is no work. He requested people to pitch in with any amount so that he can move back to his hometown Punjab. Turning emotional Karar also said that he wants to live and thus did not shy away from seeking help.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Kareer shared, “I won’t call my actions as a courageous one, but I am also not a coward. I feel blessed with so many people coming forward to help me. I am Punjabi, and thus have that fighting spirit in me. I have a family to take care of, and seeing their faces, I decided to open up about my problems on social media. I am not greedy. I just needed enough money to go home. A lot of people transferred money into my account. I have managed a good sum, thanks to all of them.”

The actor who goes by the name Rajesh Dharas on social media further shared that he was emotionally disturbed worrying about the future when he posted the video. “I have been working in the industry for 18 years, and have done some memorable parts in TV shows and films. However, due to some personal crisis, I have been out of work for more than two years now. So I didn’t know when I would get the next project. I have decided to move to Punjab, where I can set up a business and even work in the Punjabi industry. As and when Mumbai calls me, I will come back.”

The Begusarai and CID actor stays in Naigaon, in the outskirts of Mumbai with his family. He shared that his son is set to get the school leaving certificate on June 8, post which the family will move to Punjab.

When we asked him whether he reached out to industry bodies CINTAA and FWICE, Rajesh Kareer replied, “They have been very forthcoming and I have no complaints aganist them. They have to look after so many members, but they did help a lot of us with ration kits. Also, Salman Khan has been a true superstar who transferred money directly in the accounts of thousands of people. We don’t know where the big donations by celebrities went, but Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were kind to directly help actors and workers.”

Lauding actor Sonu Sood’s efforts of sending migrants home, Kareer said, “I did not reach out to him knowing that he already has a lot on his hands. Also, he has been helping people travel in buses and trains, and I have to take a lot of my household goods along with me. I cannot sell all of it off right now.”

Sharing that he has been part of big films like Mangal Pandey, Agneepath 2 and Allah Ke Bande, the actor said he will also be seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. “A schedule is remaining for the film before it releases. While the government has allowed shoots, I don’t know how feasible it will be. Mostly pending projects will be completed as no one wants to fund new films right now.”

Concluding on a rationale note, Rajesh Kareer said, “I understand that one has to have hopes, but this is such a time when you have to think logically. Right now staying here, paying rent and dealing with expenses with no work didn’t seem right to me. This is why I chose to think of an alternate plan. One has to take things in control, as I didn’t want to spend my life cribbing and complaining.”

