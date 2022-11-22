Rajeev Sen says he is ‘in touch with’ Charu Asopa, asks followers to ‘let her feel she is winning’

Television actor Charu Asopa and model Rajeev Sen have been discussing their marital troubles on public platforms for a few months now. The couple recently separated and in Rajeev’s new vlog for his YouTube channel, the model shared that he is in touch with Charu.

In the video, Rajeev said, “I am in touch with her. On my part, I try to be nice to her. I keep sending her nice WhatsApp messages. Making her feel that yes, I’m there, even though we are not physically there with each other. And making sure that Ziana is good. And then let her do whatever she wants to do. This is what she wanted. This is her path.”

Further in the video, Rajeev Sen appealed to those who follow Charu Asopa on her YouTube channel and Instagram handle to keep supporting her. He said, “People who are following her, keep giving your love to her guys. Usko sympathy chahiye toh usko bhar bhar ke sympathy do (If she needs sympathy, let her have it). Let her feel that she is winning. Let her feel that she is very happy. Let her feel that the world is for her.”

Charu recently moved out of Rajeev’s house in Mumbai and is now living separately with her one-year-old daughter Ziana. Charu had previously said that Rajeev was trying to malign her image as he accused her of having an affair. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Charu had said that Rajeev had cheated on her while she was pregnant. Charu also accused Rajeev of hitting her.

“I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won’t live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start,” she said.