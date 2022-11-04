scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Rajeev Sen accuses Charu Asopa of having an affair with Karan Mehra: ‘I will never forgive her’

After his estranged wife Charu Asopa's allegations, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen made some startling revelations about their marriage and also spoke about Charu's alleged affair with Karan Mehra.

rajeev sen dating charu asopaRajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been making headlines recently. (Photo: Rajeev Sen/ Instagram)

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are making headlines yet again. The estranged couple, who had previously announced their decision to give their troubled marriage another shot, recently declared their split once again. Following that, Charu made some shocking revelations about Rajeev, including accusing him of physical abuse and adultery.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Charu had accused Rajeev of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Reacting to the allegations, Rajeev told Hindustan Times that Charu is playing the ‘woman card’. “She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation,” he said.

Charu also accused Rajeev of raising his hand on her and said that the entire family knew about the situation. However, Rajeev squashed the accusations and said, “She has major trust issues, not me. I’m sure I could get angry, we all do but anger is one thing, the person who provokes you to get angry is far more dangerous.”

Also read |When Tabu opened up about not using her father’s surname, never meeting him: ‘I am not curious about him, not felt like meeting him’

Rajeev also made a startling revelation about Charu’s alleged romance with television actor Karan Mehra. He spoke about the voice notes he received from Charu’s mother and said, “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” he added.

He also said that Charu is using their toddler Ziana as a shield to protect herself. “My daughter does not deserve this. Things would have been rather different if she hadn’t spoken to the media for each and everything,” he added. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

About their impending divorce, he said, “Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to def...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines, may pause march, open space to def...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

The couple got married in 2019 announced their divorce a few months ago. Amid the allegations and rumours, they briefly reunited for their daughter Ziana’s first birthday earlier this week.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 09:49:31 am
Next Story

Mili movie review: Janhvi Kapoor is earnest in this bloated thriller

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani
Ahead of Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria wedding, everything you need to know
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement