Rajeev Sen accuses Charu Asopa of having an affair with Karan Mehra: ‘I will never forgive her’

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are making headlines yet again. The estranged couple, who had previously announced their decision to give their troubled marriage another shot, recently declared their split once again. Following that, Charu made some shocking revelations about Rajeev, including accusing him of physical abuse and adultery.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Charu had accused Rajeev of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Reacting to the allegations, Rajeev told Hindustan Times that Charu is playing the ‘woman card’. “She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation,” he said.

Charu also accused Rajeev of raising his hand on her and said that the entire family knew about the situation. However, Rajeev squashed the accusations and said, “She has major trust issues, not me. I’m sure I could get angry, we all do but anger is one thing, the person who provokes you to get angry is far more dangerous.”

Rajeev also made a startling revelation about Charu’s alleged romance with television actor Karan Mehra. He spoke about the voice notes he received from Charu’s mother and said, “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” he added.

He also said that Charu is using their toddler Ziana as a shield to protect herself. “My daughter does not deserve this. Things would have been rather different if she hadn’t spoken to the media for each and everything,” he added.

About their impending divorce, he said, “Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety.”

The couple got married in 2019 announced their divorce a few months ago. Amid the allegations and rumours, they briefly reunited for their daughter Ziana’s first birthday earlier this week.