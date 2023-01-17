Rajeev Sen responds as sister Sushmita Sen follows estranged wife Charu Asopa on Instagram and not him: ‘It’s a very childish thing’

Actors Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have had a troubled marriage, which they have decided to end and have filed for divorce. Ever since their divorce proceedings started, there have been reports stating that Rajeev Sen’s sister Sushmita Sen and his parents have been supporting Charu in the fight between the two. Now, Rajeev has reacted to the reports and has said he doesn’t mind his family supporting his estranged wife.

In a new interview, Rajeev said that his family being close to Charu doesn’t change his equation with them. Reacting to his family being against him in his battle with Charu, he told Hindustan Times, “I am happy that Charu has a wonderful rapport with my mom, dad and sister. Why would I get affected with that? It does not affect my relations with my family. We are a very close-knit family and these are things that really make me laugh.”

Amid the fight between Charu and Rajeev, which was made public by the actors on their respective vlogs on YouTube, some Instagram users pointed out how Sushmita follows Charu on Instagram and not Rajeev. Responding to the claims, Rajeev clarified that his sister has ‘never’ followed him on Instagram. “My sister is a public figure. Everybody knows her and a lot of people follow her. But she has been following limited people on the social media platform for the longest time and people who have been following her know that. From day one, she has not followed me on Instagram… never. She only follows me on Twitter. I have said this before and I am saying this again. It’s a very childish thing. Moreover, how does it matter if she is following me or anyone else.”

Earlier this month, Rajeev and Charu attended a Sen wedding together, along with their daughter Ziana. They even performed together on a romantic number at the wedding function. After attending the family function, Charu had said she would want to have a cordial relationship with Rajeev for their daughter Ziana.

She had told Hindustan Times, “When she grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her.”

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 after a four-month courtship, but problems began almost immediately. After many attempts at resolving their issues, the couple filed for divorce. They have a daughter together.