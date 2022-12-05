scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Rajeev Sen posts video with daughter Ziana after Charu Asopa claims he doesn’t visit them

TV actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen had tied the knot in 2019. However, the couple soon started facing issues in their marital life, leading to eventual separation.

rajeev senRajeev Sen with daughter Ziana. (Photo: Rajeev/Instagram)

Just a day after TV actor Charu Asopa claimed that her estranged partner Rajeev Sen doesn’t pay a visit to their daughter Ziana, Rajeev shared a video on his social media playing with Ziana.

In the new shared video, Rajeev is seen taking a video of himself and Ziana as the latter is seated on his shoulders. He playfully teases her daughter in the clip. The video caption read, “Daddy’s little princess forever ❤️🧿 #daddydaughtertime.”

Earlier, Rajeev had stated that it is not his fault that Charu doesn’t let him meet their daughter. Meanwhile, Charu claimed that those allegations were false as she had never forbidden Rajeev to meet Ziana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

“This is on papers, I have told him on messages, I have told him face to face as well, his family knows this too, that it is only mine and Rajeev’s relationship which is broken. Ziana’s relationships are still the same with her father, grandfather, and grandmother. I am not separating Ziana and Rajeev. In fact, if he would take the legal route, he will get the permission to meet Ziana only once or twice a month, but I have told him he can meet her whenever he wishes. He only has to send me a message and inform me,” Charu had shared in her latest vlog.

Also Read |Rajeev Sen says Charu Asopa is playing the ‘woman card’: ‘She has used our daughter to gain views on YouTube’

Charu added that as Ziana’s father it is his right to meet their child.

“He is her father and has all the right to meet her but if he doesn’t come to meet her then what I can do about it. It’s been a month since we have shifted. He hasn’t come even once,” Charu signed off.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
Delhi Confidential: In BJP’s list of campaigning CMs in Gujarat, an...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In BJP’s list of campaigning CMs in Gujarat, an...

TV actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen had tied the knot in 2019. However, the couple soon started facing issues in their marital life, leading to eventual separation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 09:22:27 am
Next Story

Sunil Gavaskar defends KL Rahul, says India were 70-80 runs short

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close