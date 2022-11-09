Rajeev Sen says he never accused Karan Mehra of having an affair with Charu Asopa, calls himself a ‘victim’: ‘She made a huge mistake’

After television actor Charu Asopa accused her husband Rajeev Sen of cheating on her and maligning her image, Rajeev has addressed all the drama surrounding their relationship in a recent vlog. Rajeev started the video by saying that he was not doing the vlog to gain any publicity and went on to speak about their marital troubles for over 30 minutes. While Rajeev initially said that he was not going to speak ill about his wife, the mother of his daughter Ziana, he soon said, “Charu’s intention was to defame me, and she did that well. She wanted sympathy and she got it.” He added, “Charu made a huge mistake by going to the media and talking about our personal matters.”

Calling Charu’s act of giving an interview “childish”, Rajeev said that he was “extremely hurt” with what had transpired as none of his previous relationships had turned out like this. “In my previous relationships, that happened before I got married, no one has ever spoken ill about me like this.” The YouTuber insisted, “Charu who doesn’t respect her mother or sister, how will she respect me? I don’t want to say all of this.”

Rajeev Sen added that it was because of Charu Asopa’s love for him that she has been so angry with him. “She loves me so much. That’s why she is so angry with me. If there was no love, it would have been cold blooded. She wouldn’t have humiliated me publicly,” he said. Rajeev then went on to speak about how Siddharth Kannan’s team had contacted him for an interview as well but he had declined. Rajeev revealed that he was told by his friends that he should sue Siddharth but he decided against it as it was Charu who willingly opened up about her relationship in front of the camera. “If anyone has benefitted out of this, it is Mr Siddharth Kannan,” he said.

Rajeev further said that “it will be difficult for me to forgive Charu after what she has said and done” and followed it up with, “Charu, darwaza aaj bhi aapke liye khule hain (The doors of this house are still open for you). Come back to your family. This is where you belong, this is where Ziana belongs.”

Rajeev Sen also mentioned how he was misquoted when he mentioned Karan Mehra’s name. “Personally, I don’t know him. I sympathise with him. He is going through what I am going through. We have both been victims,” he said, and added that the interview “twisted his words.” “They twisted my words. I never said that. I never used the word affair,” he said.

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter Ziana in 2021. They spoke about separating a few months ago but soon patched up. In the last few weeks, the relationship soured after which Charu moved out of Rajeev’s house.