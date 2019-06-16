Inside Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s wedding

The first pictures of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s Goa wedding are out. Rajeev’s sister Sushmita Sen can be seen posing with the newlyweds. Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl also attended the function.

The couple had a three-day destination wedding in Goa. After an engagement ceremony, sangeet and haldi function, Rajeev and Charu’s wedding took place on June 16.

Family and close friends of the couple have been sharing photos from the wedding venue. Television actors like Amrin Chakkiwala, Neil Bhatt and Alan Kapoor posed for photos with Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa.

See photos from Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s wedding:

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa had a court marriage on June 7. The two announced the news on Instagram.