Inside Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa’s sangeet night and haldi function

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s lavish wedding is taking place in a resort in Goa on Sunday. While an engagement ceremony took place on June 14, sangeet and haldi functions took place on June 15.

The family and close friends of the lovebirds were by their side. Sushmita Sen, who is groom Rajeev Sen’s sister, will be attending the wedding with her daughters Renee Sen, Alisah Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Other television actors like Amrin Chakkiwala, Neil Bhatt and Alan Kapoor are also a part of the wedding and have being posting photos and videos on their social media handles.

Rajeev Sen has been sharing photos from the pre-wedding ceremonies. Sharing a couple of clicks from the sangeet night, the groom wrote, “My soul mate for life ❤️ #rajakibittu.”

Rajeev also shared a video from the haldi ceremony:

Here are other inside photos from Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa’s pre-wedding functions:

The fan pages shared a click from the couple’s engagement where Sushmita Sen could be spotted as well.

Rajeev Sen, Sushmita Sen’s brother, had a court marriage with his long-time girlfriend and TV actor Charu Asopa on June 7. The two announced the news on Instagram.