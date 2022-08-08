scorecardresearch
Rajeev Sen reconciles with wife Charu Asopa, praises her saree-clad look: ‘She always looks lovely…’

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa seemed to have reconciled their differences, as Rajeev shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, recently.

rajeev sen and charu asopaRajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Rajeev/Instagram)

Rajeev Sen, the brother of actor Sushmita Sen, took his fans by surprise after he shared a photo with his estranged wife, actor Charu Asopa. For the past few months, there has been much mud-slinging between the couple, as Rajeev maintained that she hid her first marriage from him, and she in turn, accused him of spreading lies about her.

Rajeev dropped a photo with Charu, with just a flower in the caption. When asked about this possible reconciliation, Rajeev told Times Of India, that ‘his picture says it all’. A few days ago, he shared a video from his visit to his daughter Ziana, and praised Charu for taking care of her well. He also complimented Charu’s saree-clad look. Talking about it, Rajeev said that she ‘always’ looks stunning in a saree and that he ‘ loves her in it’. While there were reports that he had edited this particular part from his video, Rajeev refuted the speculation and said that nothing had been edited. Meanwhile, Charu added ‘Sen’ on her Instagram handle.

Rajeev and Charu’s rocky marriage has been the subject of discussion for the past few months. Saying there’s nothing left in their relationship, Charu had earlier told Delhi Times, “I want to part ways because I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other.” She had also openly criticised Rajeev for never being available for his family and didn’t want her to work post marriage. She added that Rajeev wrongly alleged that he knew nothing of Charu’s first marriage. However, Rajeev had rubbished the allegations of him being an absentee father and maintained that had he known about Charu’s earlier marriage, he would have ‘respected’ her past. Apparently, the news of her marriage came as a ‘shock’ to him.

