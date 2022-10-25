‘Rajeev Sen raised his hand on me, I feel he was cheating’: Charu Asopa says she will initiate divorce proceedings soon

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s marriage with Charu Asopa has been on the rocks for a while now, though the couple has made several attempts at reconciliation. Rajeev and Charu, who got married in 2019, were headed for divorce a few months ago. But after announcing that they are going to give their marriage another shot, Rajeev blocked Charu on Instagram and she deleted all his photos from social media. Charu has now said that she would like to initiate divorce proceedings and ‘doesn’t want to drag this marriage’ out anymore. The couple has a one-year-old daughter, Ziana.

In an interview to The Times of India, Charu agreed that they ‘aren’t meant for each other’. She said that their marriage has been difficult from the start, as Rajeev would suddenly vanish ‘for weeks and months’ and block her from trying to reach him on all platforms.

She added that just before the lockdown, he left her for three months. However, this wasn’t the worst of it for Charu, as she alleged that Rajeev has been physically abusive with her as well. “Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” she said.

On the other hand, Rajeev denied all allegations and said that he never went off the grid, ‘as she always knew where he was’. He argued that she was the one who left Mumbai without telling her. He also rubbished her claim that he didn’t provide for their daughter Ziana and said that he sent ‘multiple legal notices’ to Charu through her lawyers, saying that he never said he wouldn’t provide for them. Rajeev added that he never wanted the divorce but Charu did, and that she ‘needs to get out of her YouTube world’ and understand ‘the importance of family’. “Clearly, two unhappy people living together and not even trying to make things better or adjust even after we were blessed with a beautiful daughter. I would say both of us are equally responsible for it to reach this stage,” Rajeev said.

There has been much mud-slinging between the two, as Rajeev had earlier alleged that he knew nothing about Charu’s first marriage and that it came as a ‘shock to him’ — a claim that Charu shut down, later. While both of them have spent months refuting each other’s allegations, they seemed to have reached a point where they were getting along with each other again, and sharing romantic posts on social media. But the posts were later deleted.