Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen look stunning in their engagement photos

The pre-wedding ceremonies of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have begun. The couple uploaded pictures of their engagement on Instagram. The couple are all set to marry in a traditional setup on Sunday, June 16. They had tied the knot in a court marriage on June 7.

Charu is a television actor who is best known for playing the role of Preeti in the Star Plus series Mere Angne Mein and Piyali in the Star Bharat show Jiji Maa. Rajeev is the brother of Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen.

Rajeev uploaded a picture with Charu that shows them holding hands with their backs to the camera. He captioned it, “She never gave up on me , i never let go of her .. 💍💍 #Rajakibittu .”

He also uploaded a video that shows him uncorking a bottle of champagne and Charu is standing beside him. The video is set to Christina Perri ‘s “A Thousand Years”. “i love you for a 1000 years & beyond ❤️💍 #rajakibittu #engagement,” he wrote in the caption.

Sushmita Sen had announced the marriage of Charu and Rajeev last month. In an Instagram photo of the couple, she had written, “SHE SAID “YES” 👏👏💃🏻💃🏻😍😄❤️🥰💋🌈 You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️😍 Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!!😉😄💋💃🏻🎵 #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings ❤️🤗😍 I love you both beyond #duggadugga 🙏❤️💃🏻😁.”

A close friend of Charu had shared with indianexpress.com earlier this year, “Charu and Rajeev met at a party and hit it off instantly. They started going out and soon it turned into dates. We are really happy for her as they make a beautiful couple together.”