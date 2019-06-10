Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen marries TV actor Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and TV actor Charu Asopa had a court marriage on June 7.

Both Rajeev and Charu took to their Instagram accounts and shared photos from outside the court. While Rajeev wore a white kurta-pyjama, Charu looked vibrant in a red saree. The two also sported their respective “var-malas”.

Along with two clicks, Rajeev Sen wrote, “i Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife ❤️ #rajakibittu” and “Mr & Mrs Sen ❤️ “. Charu also shared some pics and captioned them, “I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband… ❤️” and You make me the happiest person alive.❤️”

The newlyweds posted more photos on their Instagram stories. Scroll on to see all the pictures.

Sushmita Sen had last month shared a photo of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa revealing that the two were set to take the plunge soon. She wrote, “SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️ Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings ❤️ I love you both beyond #duggadugga”

Rajeev and Charu have been quite open about their relationship on social media, sharing several pictures and posts. A close friend of Charu had shared with indianexpress.com earlier this year, “Charu and Rajeev met at a party and hit it off instantly. They started going out and soon it turned into dates. We are really happy for her as they make a beautiful couple together.”

Charu Asopa, who rose to fame with Mere Angne Mein, was earlier engaged to her co-actor Neeraj Malviya. The two called off their engagement in 2017, owing to compatibility issues. Rajeev, on his part, was earlier rumoured to be dating popular TV actor Kratika Sengar.