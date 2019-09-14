Hope I am not visible for six months after Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal believes in spacing out his projects. “I don’t believe in out of sight, out of mind. I believe absence makes the heart grow fonder. I hope I am not visible for at least six months after Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. I hope you all forget me for some time, and then I am back with a bang,” Rajeev told indianexpress.com.

The actor, whose latest web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, is getting the audience’s love as it marks his return in a romantic avatar.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala also stars Divyanka Tripathi. It revolves around the relationship between two chefs over a span of eight years. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, it has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

In a candid chat with indianexpress.com, Rajeev Khandelwal shared why web space has become his current favourite. He was also seen in Ekta’s Haq Se last year. “Web world is beautiful because you get to work with like-minded people. There are such interesting concepts nowadays. And then, money is as much as one would imagine. For me, this is more than films actually because in 3-4 months you are making enough money. And you reach out to people far and wide. This is not the audience of one week. So when someone asks me, “What will you do on TV?” I tell them now the question should be “What is your next project?” because things have changed so much,” the actor said.

Rajeev, who is known for being selective about his onscreen appearances, says he has reasons for it. Refusing to call himself “picky about projects”, he shared that there’s more to his life than just work.

“You will never get to see me quite often because my life is not just work. If I am visible four times a year, when will I live my life? Initially people did try to convince me that it is important to be seen. But if I have been able to survive in the industry after 18 years without the fear of getting forgotten, that’s because I know I’ll win you over with my work. Secondly, you need to discover yourself and not get attached to popularity. When I left Kahiin Toh Hoga, that was a brilliant decision because the moment you detach yourself from something, you get the strength in future. I even quit Left Right Left at its peak. Nothing is constant in life. All this love is not for me but for the characters I play. That’s why my constantly coming and going suits me as a person,” Rajeev Khandelwal said.

So, now that he has tasted waters in every medium – films, TV and web, has anything changed with the way he signs projects or approaches a character?

“I am not going to do any film with people who do not know how to release it, or have the strength. Then, of course, the script, so your thought needs to excite me. But I won’t do films on emotional level anymore just to support a new filmmaker or whatever. There’s no wish list to play a certain character. I am very instinctive. You narrate something to me and I say this is exciting, let’s do it. There’s not too much of intelligence that goes into it, heart, of course, does,” he signed off.