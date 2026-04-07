Rajeev Khandelwal lived rent-free in Mumbai when he started his career, bought his first house with 50 percent down payment: ‘Never wasted money on cars’

Rajeev Khandelwal first stepped into the spotlight after he played the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor’s TV show Kahiin To Hoga in 2003. While Rajeev quit the show in a couple of years, the impact of his performance as Sujal Garewal was such that fans continue to identify him with that screen name. In a new interview, Rajeev was asked why he chooses to work in selective projects, despite immense fame. He was also asked if he has amassed a lot of wealth and can afford the luxury of working at his own pace. The actor shared three secrets that led him to this point with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Rajeev said that, firstly, there is “no limit” to one feeling insecure, or trying to make as much money as they can. “Secondly, you just have to understand how much you really want to earn. And thirdly, when you are making money, and you are single, you have to be a bit wise with your money and I was wise with my money back then,” he shared on Bharti TV’s YouTube channel.

Rajeev Khandelwal recalled that he used to live at a friend’s 1-BHK apartment when he first moved to Mumbai, and one year later, he managed to buy his own apartment, where he paid 50 percent of the amount by himself and secured a home loan for the remaining amount. The actor said, “When I moved to Mumbai, I used to live with a friend of mine for one year. I lived rent free then. After that first year, I bought my own house.”

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He added, “I have never been fond of cars, and I don’t like to party. Of course, I spent some money but I made sure that I saved enough. I knew it very well since my first show that if I don’t have financial support, then I will have to take up whatever projects I get. And another thing, I never bought stuff on installments. Not like I didn’t buy anything on installments. Like when I bought my house, I paid 50 percent and then for the remaining, I got a home loan. Even though it was for 20 years, I knew I could pay it back in 5 years, or even in 2 years.”

Rajeev Khandelwal said that this kind of financial wisdom gave him the freedom to choose his projects more selectively. “It’s not like I have so much that I can get by even without working for 5 years. So as soon as 18 months go by, I start to get a bit worried that I am not getting a project that I like but I think I have some good luck that I get a good project every 18-24 months,” he said. In the same chat, Rajeev also spoke about his home in Goa where he grows his own fruits and vegetables, and spends some leisure time.

In 2024, Rajeev gave a tour of his home in Mumbai which is a spacious 3-storey house. “I come from a small town and the problem with people coming from small towns is that you want space and how much ever you can afford. We wanted space and when we got hold of this property, we decided not to compromise on the space part,” he told Brut India.

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Rajeev Khandelwal was last seen in the MX Player show Amar Vishwas.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains personal financial narratives and anecdotal advice regarding home loans and savings. While these experiences provide editorial perspective, they do not constitute professional financial advice or a recommendation for specific investment strategies. For personalized guidance on debt management or property purchases, please consult a SEBI registered financial advisor or a qualified professional.