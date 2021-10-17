Rajeev Khandelwal picks his favourite characters

You may know him as Sujal, Rajveer Shekhawat, Aamir or more recently the heinous Arvind — Rajeev Khandelwal continues to win hearts with his characters and real-life persona. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Khandelwal talks about life in Goa, his approach towards his career, his favourite characters and more.

Unlike the general perception, the actor clarified that he hasn’t moved to Goa but has been spending more time at his holiday home in the coastal state. Sharing that he was lucky to be in Goa during both the lockdowns, Rajeev said, “I came here last year in March and stayed till September, and this year too, we travelled often. It’s a huge house and needs to also be maintained. Also, with the pandemic, you cannot step out of the house, so we prefer being here amid nature than in Mumbai. But I haven’t shifted base at all.”

So what is keeping him busy? “I am busy doing gardening at home,” he shared with a laugh. The Shaitan actor then went on to talk about his Doordarshan travel show Rag Rag Mein Ganga, where he travelled to smaller cities alongside the river Ganga. Rajeev added, “They wanted me to be the face of Ganga, and it actually worked well for the makers, and hence we started shooting the next season. I was travelling to different sides of the country and actually got to see the real India. Apart from that, I was shooting for a dark comedy, which is very different from what I have done so far. We had to stop it during the second wave, given I got Covid-19. We have finished work on that, and then I will be starting on something really different, which I am quite excited about.”

For actors, there is always the fear of ‘out of sight, out of mind’, but Rajeev Khandelwal says that he never focussed on it. “I know it’s important but I generally also do not do a lot of work. And even if people forget me, I can come back and refresh their memories. I have never worried about it in my career, as I am quite secure in my head. Also, I feel more than out of sight, what should be important is being ‘out of talent’. And if I had to work for attention, I would have been quite active on social media, doing other things,” he added with a laugh.

The Kahin Toh Hoga star also said that it was always his wish to work without backing or support. “I never hired a management or PR agency or worked for lobby or group. I always hoped to do everything on my own. I am happy that I managed to approach my career on that line and never had to borrow my strength or identity,” he said, adding that this was also the reason why he never felt the need to do reality shows.

Divulging more details on his decision to stay away from reality shows, Rajeev shared that he doesn’t have it in him to put someone down. “I love adventure and would be happy to participate in something like Khatron Ke Khiladi. Also, I cannot ask the world to vote for me. That’s not my nature, and I don’t think I need it.”

Lastly, we asked Rajeev Khandelwal to pick three of his favourite characters that he has played. After a brief pause, he smiled to share, “Can’t pick three, but I love my character in Shaitan, and also Rajveer Singh Shekhawat in Left Right Left. Of course, there is also Aamir and Kabir Sharma in Reporters. Also, it’s not a character, but I am very proud of my association with Sach Ka Saamna.”

And if you are wondering why he didn’t pick up Sujal, the actor said, “I didn’t have much to do. It just happened. I will not take credit as even I don’t know how it became a phenomenon. I was just starting off and learning. I don’t think I was even half deserving of the love I got.”