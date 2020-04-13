Rajeev Khandelwal on lockdown: Government solutions can only bear results if we support them

Rajeev Khandelwal urged everyone to follow government guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Photos: Rajeev Khandelwal/Instagram/Twitter) Rajeev Khandelwal urged everyone to follow government guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Photos: Rajeev Khandelwal/Instagram/Twitter)

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is spending his lockdown time in Goa. In the midst of doing yoga and growing vegetables in his backyard, Rajeev interacted with fans from the Facebook page of The Indian Express recently. He even revealed that he has a stamp of quarantine because he travelled to Goa from Mumbai.

Urging everyone to follow government guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Rajeev said, “I’ve seen a lot of people who think sanitisation is for others and not for us. But we need to take care of these things very minutely. Each one of us has to contribute and adhere to what the government says. Those who aren’t following it are committing a huge blunder and risking everybody’s life. Government is doing a lot of research but the solutions can only bear results if we support them. So stay indoors, maintain social distance and keep washing you hands.”

When asked how he is staying positive during such a difficult time, Rajeev shared, “I’m not getting worried because I’m staying away from watching news, I don’t check WhatsApp groups, I barely go on social media. I do a lot of yoga, desi workout, swimming and gardening here. I feel blessed that I have a roof over my head, food in the house. Think about those who do not have this. Right now we need to help each other in whatever capacity. Let the goodness come out. Whatever you’ll do right now will go down in history.”

Rajeev can currently be seen in Voot Original web series Marzi, co-starring Aahana Kumra. During the chat, he thanked fans for appreciating the thriller show. Quipping that the audience should now look beyond his fan-favourite character of Sujal Garewal (Kahiin To Hoga), he picked the role that is personally close to his heart.

“Each role is special. It is very difficult to pick one. There is this character called Rajveer Singh Shekhawat from Left Right Left who remains close to my heart. And Rajveer-Nania’s pairing was fantastic. It was a great show and we all had a very good time doing it. And considering it is still there in your mind means we must have done something good in it,” he said.

When someone asked him how he handles his celebrity status, Rajeev said, “I am still a normal man. I do everything that a common man will do or what I used to do before becoming an actor. Only when you step out in public, you cannot stay common. Otherwise I don’t expect anyone to give me a star treatment. Even when I go to the airport, I stand in queues. I love travelling. I’m very different in real life. The place where I am right now is more like a recreational center. My holidays are as important as my work. I completely switch off when I’m not shooting.”

