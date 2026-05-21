Rajeev Khandelwal gives tour of dreamy Mumbai home: Terrace garden, vintage decor, island kitchen

Rajeev Khandelwal, who hails from a small town in Rajasthan, has built for himself a serene Goan-style home amid the chaos of Mumbai. The television star recently gave fans a tour of his stunning three-storey house, designed with off-white walls, warm wooden interiors, antique décor pieces, and a spacious island kitchen that gives the home a vintage yet earthy charm.

Speaking to Curly Tales, Rajeev revealed that sustainability and homegrown living are central to their lifestyle. “On the terrace, we have a small kitchen garden where we grow bottle gourd, papaya, palak and kale,” he shared.

The actor added that many of the fruits and vegetables they consume also come directly from his parents’ home in Goa. “Tomatoes, lemons and chikoo have come from our house in Goa,” he said, revealing that his parents often send produce through buses to Mumbai.

The elegant off-white home also features a memory wall beside the staircase, adorned with photographs of Rajeev and his wife Manjari Kamtikar. On the second floor, the couple has created a cozy study filled with books and gifts from fans.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s kitchen. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Rajeev Khandelwal’s kitchen. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Rajeev Khandelwal also showed viewers the guest bedroom, which opens into a beautiful sit-out area, and spoke emotionally about how owning such a house in Mumbai once felt impossible.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s memory wall. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Rajeev Khandelwal’s memory wall. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

“In one of my interviews, they had given the headline, ‘Shah Rukh has his own Mannat and Rajeev is dreaming of his Jannat.’ It was quite a dream to think that one day I would own both the land and terrace in Mumbai. I knew I couldn’t afford it then, it felt beyond my reach, but I said let’s at least make a plan. That’s how things eventually happen,” he shared.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s kitchen garden. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Rajeev Khandelwal’s kitchen garden. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The house also boasts a beautifully designed lounge area where the couple hosts most of their parties. The lounge includes a dedicated bar section with a blackboard wall, adding to the old-school aesthetic of the home.

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Apart from the terrace kitchen garden, Rajeev has created a lush garden on the ground floor where he grows herbs and spices. Much of the décor in the house is vintage or antique-inspired, reflecting his love for timeless aesthetics. One of the standout pieces in the house is a transparent speaker that he had transported all the way from Denmark to London before bringing it home.

Rajeev further revealed that the coconut oil they use for cooking is homemade in Goa, while turmeric and pepper are also organically sourced from there.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s study room. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Rajeev Khandelwal’s study room. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Despite the luxurious feel of the house, the family prefers simple living in many ways. They still drink water from a traditional matka.

Speaking about the kitchen, Rajeev Khandelwal said, “This is an island kitchen. We always dreamt of having one.”

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Rajeev Khandelwal’s sit out area. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Rajeev Khandelwal’s sit out area. (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Another wall in the home is dedicated to monochrome photographs of Rajeev and Manjari’s families and parents, adding a deeply personal touch to the space.

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One of the most emotional corners of the house features a tea cup set from the 1970s that Rajeev carefully preserved after the passing of his parents.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s guest room (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Rajeev Khandelwal’s guest room (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

“At the time of their wedding, Papa had bought it from the Bangladesh border because his posting was there. After my parents passed away, we brothers divided their belongings among ourselves. I chose these cups because I used to drink chai in them back in Jaipur,” he recalled.

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Lastly, Rajeev Khandelwal quipped that the only thing missing from their self-sustained lifestyle is cattle. “We even make paneer at home. Cattle are the only thing we don’t have yet.”