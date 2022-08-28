Rajat Sood wins India’s Laughter Champion, takes home Rs 25 lakh. See photos

Stand-up comedy show India’s Laughter Champion has found its winner in Rajat Sood. The Delhi boy was announced the champion on Saturday by judges Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. Rajat beat Nitesh Shetty, Jayvijay Sachan, Vighnesh Pande and Himanshu Bawandar to take home the coveted trophy and Rs 25 lakh as cash prize. While Nitesh was announced as the first runner-up, Jayvijay and Vighnesh tied for the third spot.

Rajat Sood had been a favourite since the start of the Sony TV show. Since he infused poetry into his acts, his skills earned him the title of ‘pomedy’. The charming performer would start his performance with shayari leading to his gag and end it on a high note with another recitation. Time and again he also managed to win the love of the celebs who appeared on the show.

On winning the show, Rajat Sood said that he was overwhelmed when his name was announced, and the feeling took time to sink in. He also shared how the moment became special as his parents watched him perform for the first time, and were in fact, proud of him. “I had planned this moment in my head multiple times but the reality left me awestruck. It was also a milestone moment as I was performing in front of my parents for the first time in life. They had only previously seen my content online and they would not really bring it up with me or discuss it with me. Their presence was a blessing. My father is very happy, I could see that pride in his eyes. I am now open to opportunities and shows that will come my way. Now I have to work even harder, and I have a fire inside me to do better. I will try to read more and equip myself to become a better artist,” the winner said in a statement.

Archana Puran Singh, on her part, added, “During the show, we came across a plethora of impressive comedians who showcased varied styles of comedy. But it was Rajat Sood who captured our attention with every passing episode. From the very beginning, I knew there was something special about him that got us to notice him, and when he started performing more and more, he started standing out even more. His finale act was brilliant. The consistency of his performances, his pleasant appearance, his presence on stage, his haazir-jawaabi, his witty responses, and his very chocolate boy look — all combined to make him a winner. It was the best choice.”

Shekhar Suman also mentioned that it was a well-deserved win for Rajat in this tough competition. “I think Rajat had a very distinct flavour of his own and he comes across as a very endearing guy. He is a millennial, far too young, but he has the wisdom of a 40–50-year-old. He is extremely charming and spontaneous. So, when you watch him with his stage presence, with his spontaneity, his content, his timing, ease, confidence, all of that is a sure-fire recipe for a winner.”

The grand finale episode saw the cast of Liger — Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Pandey — and special guest Sunil Grover as Rinku Bhabhi joining in the fun.