Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Raja Chaudhary says daughter Palak Tiwari is too busy to meet him, wants Shweta Tiwari to talk out the differences: ‘Why do you want to..”

Raja Chaudhary talked about his former wife Shweta Tiwari not being in touch with him and his daughter Palak Tiwari not having time to meet him as she is busy with her life.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 9:59:58 am
shweta tiwari raja chaudharyRaja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari got divorced in 2012. (Photos: Raja Chaudhary, Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Actor Raja Chaudhary who got popular after his stint on television’s reality show, Bigg Boss 2, was earlier married to actor Shweta Tiwari and is now fighting a divorce case with his second wife Shveta Sood. His former girlfriend Shradha Sharma has accused him of alcoholism and his daughter Palak Tiwari doesn’t have time to meet him. Raja says he is “emotionally hurt with every person he knew” and is a “heartbroken” person.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Raja admitted that he has a drinking problem and is trying to overcome it with the help of doctors. But he has been unable to fight it because as per his doctors he is “in a loop”. He also said that his parents have refused to live with him and have sent him back to Mumbai as they think he “belongs” there and “they don’t trust me”.

Also read |Palak Tiwari opens up about her relationship with dad Raja Chaudhary: ‘Spent a fair amount of time apart from each other…’

He also revisited the times when Shweta Tiwari separated from him. He recalled being in the news after Shweta accused him of domestic violence. “One fine day news channels started talking about a popular girl and a boy. What happened next was the boy became more popular after entering Bigg Boss. But he was a normal person from a village background. I am not what I am portrayed. I am not a bad person,” he said.

Raja shared that he is not in touch with Shweta Tiwari anymore but he has a problem with that. He asked, “Why can’t she talk it out? Why do you want to take everything with you?”

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary tied the knot in 1998. They got officially divorced in 2012. In 2021, he met his daughter Palak after thirteen years. He last saw her when she was a baby. But now she is busy with work and they have not met for quite some time. He said, “I message or email her and wait for her reply. I don’t get a chance to meet her. Maybe she is too busy or maybe she is ignoring me.” However, Raja doesn’t mind it because he remembers even he didn’t have time for his parents in his younger days.

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, a mystery thriller bankrolled by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S. Yermal.

