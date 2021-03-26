scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Raja Chaudhary meets daughter Palak Tiwari after 13 years, says ex-wife Shweta Tiwari brought her up ‘beautifully’

Actor Raja Chaudhary credited his ex-wife Shweta Tiwari for bringing up their daughter Palak Tiwari beautifully. He met her daughter after 13 years recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 26, 2021 5:44:39 pm
raja chaudhary, palak tiwari, shweta tiwariRaja Chaudhary shared a photo with daughter Palak Tiwari on social media. (Photos: Raja Chaudhary, shweta tiwari/Instagram)

TV actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari met her father Raja Chaudhary after a long gap of 13 years. The reunion was indeed emotional for the Chaudhary. He posted photos of himself with Palak on social media and called it, “Moment of the life …..” On Instagram, he captioned the photo, “What to say.”

Chaudhary, who was married to Shweta Tiwari for seven years before getting officially divorced in 2012, met Palak in Mumbai recently. He last saw her when she was a baby. The actor, in an interview with The Times of India, said he missed witnessing his daughter grow up. “I really missed all the things a father would want to enjoy with his daughter- her growing up, her school, her likes and dislikes,” said Raja.

 

Also read |Shweta Tiwari opens up on her decision to walk out of 2 abusive marriages, asks daughter Palak to ‘learn from my experiences’

The former Bigg Boss contestant also credited his ex-wife Shweta for bringing up their daughter beautifully, “But when I met her today, I realised my daughter Palak has turned out to be a beautiful girl, it’s all thanks to my ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. I am really happy now.”

Palak and Raja Chaudhary enjoyed their meeting and didn’t discuss the past. The actor told TOI, “There were no grudges between us nor did we discuss our past. There were only pyaar bhari talks between us. I told her about my side of the family — her dada-dadi, chacha-chachi, etc. She was excited to know about them and told me that she will soon come to visit us all. It is a new phase for both of us. I am still that ever caring and loving father for her.”

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, a mystery thriller bankrolled by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S. Yermal.

