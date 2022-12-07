scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Raj Anadkat on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, rumours of affair with Munmun Dutta: ‘Gossip is a part of life’

In a latest interview, Raj Anadkat addressed rumours that his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah is because of a rift with producers. The actor played Tapu in the sitcom since 2017.

raj anadkat, Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmahRaj Anadkat plays Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Raj/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

On Tuesday, Raj Anadkat left fans shocked when he announced his departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor plays Tapu, Jethalal (Dilp Joshi) and Daya’s (Disha Vakani) young son in the sitcom. Having been associated with it for 2017, the actor posted an Instagram post to put an end to all speculation regarding his exit.

Now, in an interview, Raj confessed that things had been in discussion with the makers for a long time. However, he was waiting for the ‘right time’ to announce it. There were speculations that he quit the show because of a rift between him and the producers but the young actor dismissed the same.

“Nothing went wrong. It was my decision. As an actor, I want to grow more in the field, try different genres and things. I did this character for five years and I’m grateful. But I wanted to do something else creatively. There was an understanding (between me and the production house). It just felt like I’m graduating from school to college. There’s no bitterness,” he told Hindustan Times.

Also Read |No channel wanted Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6 years: Creator reminisces as show completes 14 years

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

 

He also addressed the rumours about him dating co-star Munmun Dutta. Without going into details, Raj said that there were random people talking about the same. But he chose to be busy with his own job. “Gossip is a part of an actor’s life. I focus on my stuff and ignore these things. I tried to avoid distractions. I don’t get bothered about rumours,” he answered.

For the unversed, announcing his exit from TMKOC, Raj Anadkat penned a note, writing, ““Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.”

Also Read |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker on Shailesh Lodha’s exit, why he makes actors sign ‘exclusive contract’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

The actor also thanked the team and his fans. “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey – The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you. Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as ‘TAPU’ Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I’ll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support,” he wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

Raj took on the role of Tapu, Jethalal’s son, after Bhavya Gandhi quit the show. The longest running TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 02:36:47 pm
Next Story

Despite Katrina Kaif’s disapproval, Vicky Kaushal posts fun new video: ‘I can’t help it’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya’s royal wedding album
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close