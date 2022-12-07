Raj Anadkat on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, rumours of affair with Munmun Dutta: ‘Gossip is a part of life’

On Tuesday, Raj Anadkat left fans shocked when he announced his departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor plays Tapu, Jethalal (Dilp Joshi) and Daya’s (Disha Vakani) young son in the sitcom. Having been associated with it for 2017, the actor posted an Instagram post to put an end to all speculation regarding his exit.

Now, in an interview, Raj confessed that things had been in discussion with the makers for a long time. However, he was waiting for the ‘right time’ to announce it. There were speculations that he quit the show because of a rift between him and the producers but the young actor dismissed the same.

“Nothing went wrong. It was my decision. As an actor, I want to grow more in the field, try different genres and things. I did this character for five years and I’m grateful. But I wanted to do something else creatively. There was an understanding (between me and the production house). It just felt like I’m graduating from school to college. There’s no bitterness,” he told Hindustan Times.

He also addressed the rumours about him dating co-star Munmun Dutta. Without going into details, Raj said that there were random people talking about the same. But he chose to be busy with his own job. “Gossip is a part of an actor’s life. I focus on my stuff and ignore these things. I tried to avoid distractions. I don’t get bothered about rumours,” he answered.

For the unversed, announcing his exit from TMKOC, Raj Anadkat penned a note, writing, ““Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.”

The actor also thanked the team and his fans. “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey – The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you. Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as ‘TAPU’ Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I’ll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support,” he wrote.

Raj took on the role of Tapu, Jethalal’s son, after Bhavya Gandhi quit the show. The longest running TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.