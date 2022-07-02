Raj Anadkat to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Mandar Chandwadkar says, ‘Haven’t seen him on set for past few days’

TV actor Raj Anadkat, who essays the role of Tapu in the longest-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not been shooting for the show for a while now. His absence from the set of the show has led to speculations about him quitting the show. Raj joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after Bhavya Gandhi quit the show.

Recently, actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide on the show, reacted to the rumours about Raj quitting the show. Mandar told Pinkvilla, “As artists, we don’t know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn’t been shooting for the past few days. I haven’t seen him on the set.”

Raj is currently on a vacation to Dubai with his sister and mother. He has been sharing updates about his trip on social media. On his vlog, he also mentioned that he is off to Dubai for some work as well.

Earlier, Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character quit the show. Speaking about his exit, a source told indianexpress.com, “Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble. While he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do. Also, now that the pandemic is over, his kavi sammelans have started again and he’s quite busy. He recently informed the production house that he wouldn’t like to continue. Shailesh has now stopped coming for shoots and is sticking to his ground.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.