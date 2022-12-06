Raj Anadkat aka Tapu confirms quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Some of the best years of my career’

It appears that the long running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be bidding adieu to another one of its long standing cast members. Raj Anadkat, who has been playing Tapu since 2017, shared on social media that his association with the show has now ended.

Raj shared a note on Instagram saying that this was to put an end to all speculation regarding his departure from the show. He wrote, “Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.”

Raj thanked the team and his fans. “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey – The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you. Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as ‘TAPU’ Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I’ll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support,” he wrote.

Fans took the comments section and expressed that they would miss the actor on the show. “Thanks for the entertainment Tapu😇,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “Always support you brother ❤️”

Raj took on the role of Tapu, Jethalal’s son, after Bhavya Gandhi quit the show. A few months ago, there were speculations that Raj might be quitting the show as he had been absent from the set. When Raj was questioned about the same in August, he told Pinkvilla, “My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense.”

Earlier this year, Shailesh Lodha quit the show amid much controversy. Actor Sachin Shroff stepped into his shoes.