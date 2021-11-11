Rahul Vaidya wishes Disha Parmar on birthday: ‘There’s only one girl who I could have married’

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have taken off for a vacation to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Posting pictures from Kashmir, Rahul wished his wife with a romantic post on social media.

He shared a photo of him blowing a kiss to his wife as they sat on a snowy cliff. While Rahul donned a red jacket, Disha opted for a black jacket. In the pictures, the two pose for the camera as they enjoyed their time in the mountains.

Remembering the time he proposed to Disha Parmar last year in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “There’s only one girl who I could have married and that’s you! From proposing you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful.. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday @dishaparmar.”

As readers would know, Rahul and Disha started off as friends. While there were rumours of them dating, the two kept denying the same. It was only after he entered Bigg Boss 14 house, did Rahul realise his feelings for Disha. Wanting to take their relationship to the next level, he proposed to her on national television on her birthday. Disha then entered the reality show during Valentine’s Day and said yes to him.

Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com about what made him fall in love with Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya said, “She being so patient, understanding and there are a lot of things. She is also a very simple person, just like me, and that makes it beautiful between us.”

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16 this year.