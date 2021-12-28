Rahul Vaidya was offered a film, web series and TV shows. Here’s why he declined the offers

Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame with his stint in reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has had quite an eventful 2021. The singer got married to his ladylove Disha Parmar this year, and on the work front, he became a well-known name in the TV circuit. Not just this, he was also offered a film, a couple of web series and TV shows.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vaidya revealed he was “offered a film, two web shows and two TV shows.” But, Vaidya, who first appeared on television in the singing reality show Indian Idol, wants to focus on his singing and creating his own music. He said, “I’m happy being a singer. I like to make my own music and perform live.” The singer added that he is in a “happy space” and won’t take up any acting offers unless something great comes his way.

In 2021, Rahul Vaidya sang and composed “Garbe Ki Raat” which also had vocals by Bhoomi Trivedi. He also crooned and featured in the wedding song “Madhanya”. The music video of the song also featured Disha Parmar. His vocals in the recreated version of Bollywood song “Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari” impressed his fans. His other songs included “Kinna Sona” and “Aly”.

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, the former Indian Idol contestant had said whatever he does will be for his fans. He also picked his favourite show between Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He said, “Both had their own charm, but I think Bigg Boss 14 was more difficult. In Khatron, even when I had the worst day, I could come out, speak to my family, my girlfriend, and feel fine. In Bigg Boss, whatever good or bad happened, I had no one to share with.”