scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
MUST READ

Rahul Vaidya was offered a film, web series and TV shows. Here’s why he declined the offers

Rahul Vaidya had quite an eventful 2021. He became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 14, got married to Disha Parmar and also performed well in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 28, 2021 2:45:51 pm
rahul vaidyaRahul Vaidya says he is in a happy space. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame with his stint in reality shows Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has had quite an eventful 2021. The singer got married to his ladylove Disha Parmar this year, and on the work front, he became a well-known name in the TV circuit. Not just this, he was also offered a film, a couple of web series and TV shows.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vaidya revealed he was “offered a film, two web shows and two TV shows.” But, Vaidya, who first appeared on television in the singing reality show Indian Idol, wants to focus on his singing and creating his own music. He said, “I’m happy being a singer. I like to make my own music and perform live.” The singer added that he is in a “happy space” and won’t take up any acting offers unless something great comes his way.

Also read |Rahul Vaidya on his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey: ‘I surprised myself a few times’

In 2021, Rahul Vaidya sang and composed “Garbe Ki Raat” which also had vocals by Bhoomi Trivedi. He also crooned and featured in the wedding song “Madhanya”. The music video of the song also featured Disha Parmar. His vocals in the recreated version of Bollywood song “Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari” impressed his fans. His other songs included “Kinna Sona” and “Aly”.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
Also read |Mika Singh gatecrashes a wedding with Rahul Vaidya, sings ‘Sawan mein lag gayi aag’. Watch video

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, the former Indian Idol contestant had said whatever he does will be for his fans. He also picked his favourite show between Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He said, “Both had their own charm, but I think Bigg Boss 14 was more difficult. In Khatron, even when I had the worst day, I could come out, speak to my family, my girlfriend, and feel fine. In Bigg Boss, whatever good or bad happened, I had no one to share with.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer-Deepika, Tabu, Alia-Ranbir: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement