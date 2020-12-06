Rahul Vaidya walks out of Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya is out of Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: PR Handout)

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, two contestants walked out of the house in the same season. While Kavita Kaushik stormed out of the house last week, Rahul Vaidya on Sunday made a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14.

The popular singer was pulled up by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for having lost his passion towards the show. While Vaidya maintained that it was wrong of everyone to judge him by the result of one task, it seems like the recent happenings definitely affected him.

On Sunday, before the four finalists were announced, while interacting with Salman Khan, Rahul mentioned that he was feeling homesick. He also shared that he cannot stay away from his family and close friends. Getting quite emotional, Vaidya said that given he has no close bond in the house, he was feeling quite lonely. He chose to thus walk out as he did not want to “cheat” the show and “disappoint” the makers or the audience.

As readers know, Bigg Boss contract has a clause that doesn’t allow anyone to walk out of the house. However, Salman Khan shared that since one contestant had to leave the house in the finale, his decision would not affect him. He also revealed that Vaidya was not the lowest voted contestant this week, and could have survived the game.

Rahul Vaidya may not have been a favourite when Bigg Boss 14 started, but he went on to win hearts. Apart from his one-liners and funny observations, he also made headlines for bringing up the “nepotism” topic. While his fight with Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik may have made him look like a villain, it was when he proposed to girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television, that Vaidya won hearts. However, according to superstar Salman Khan, given she never replied to him, it affected his mental state and game.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya, while speaking to indianexpress.com, had shared that he would be real on the show. Calling himself an easy going person, he said, “I am not stuck up. I make friends easily, though I chose them wisely. I hate fake people and can never fake friendship or relationships for the camera. One has to connect with the heart to make a bond.”

The singer also shared that he won’t be image-conscious as he is quite comfortable with himself. “I have never shied away from who I am as a person. And I am okay presenting the same in front of the world. I intend to be myself and not portray an image on the show,” said Rahul Vaidya.

With Rahul Vaidya’s exit, the top four finalists of Bigg Boss 14 are Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla.

