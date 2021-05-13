Rahul Vaidya vlogs about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, jokes around with Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari

After impressing the world with his singing talent, Rahul Vaidya went on to win hearts on Bigg Boss 14. His ‘acting chops’ in his music videos have also been lauded by fans. And now, Rahul has made his debut as a vlogger, promising to document his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. On Thursday, he shared the first video from the airport before flying off to South Africa. By the looks of it, he seems to have a bright future as the vlog is filled with fun moments and also edited in a way to add more humour.

The video opens with Rahul Vaidya speaking to his fans in a hushed tone and sharing how he has decided to make vlogs throughout the journey. He reveals that they were at the lounge, and people complained about them making too much noise. He then meets Divyanka Tripathi who tells him how she is searching for pictures of herself and her husband Vivek Dahiya as she wants to surprise him with a loved-up post when he wakes up. While he jokes that people like Divyanka have increased Instagram’s traction, he accepts cheekily that he too is guilty of the same.

Rahul moves on to a tired-looking Shweta Tiwari, and is shocked that she is reading a book so late in the night. The two discuss the delayed flight and the singer then goes on to show a sleeping Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla. He also pulls Varun Sood’s legs as he keeps using the word ‘chill’. While having a fun chat with Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen, Rahul even unravels their ‘fake laughs’ and blames them for making too much noise in the lounge. Before he could introduce his other co-contestants, an air hostess arrives and asks them to board the flight.

As readers would know, this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot in Cape Town, with Rohit Shetty returning as the host. The contestants of the latest season are Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli Sana Makbul and Maheck Chahal.