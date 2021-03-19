scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
Rahul Vaidya spills the beans in an AMA session: ‘Whatever I felt about Bigg Boss 14 contestants is now all coming true’

Rahul Vaidya interacted with fans during an AMA session on Twitter The singer emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14 recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 19, 2021 10:03:52 pm
rahul vaidya bigg boss 14Rahul Vaidya took up several questions from his fans during an AMA session. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been making news ever since he finished his stint on Bigg Boss 14 as the first runner-up. As fans cannot get enough of the star, Rahul aka RKV indulged in a candid interaction with his Twitter followers via an Ask Me Anything session on Friday.

From wishing to have wings and flying like a bird, to crediting both Indian Idol and Bigg Boss for giving him a lot in life, Rahul opened to his fans who kept pouring their love and questions to him.

When one Twitter user asked Rahul why he calls his fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant and now good friend Jasmin Bhasin, “Bunty”, Rahul in his reply said, “Cos wo jab taiyaar hoke chalti hai tab cute sardar boy lagti hai so I started calling her bunty.”

On being asked about one talent he holds, Rahul said, “Can judge a person v soon .. & mostly I am accurate! Whatever I had felt about other #BB14 contestants is now all coming true.” He also shared that he sees himself as someone who is married and settled in life after 10 years. His tweet read, “Best Father ever, Great Husband and an Indian who has made India proud 🇮🇳 want to do something for my country all the time!” In another tweet, he added, “Have a BABY GIRL !!!! Daughters are the best,” when asked about his one desire in life.”

A fan quizzed Rahul if he was a fan of Marvel or DC. The singer instead revealed his love for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. “I am sorry, really don’t know much about them. I am too obsessed with my country culture films and stars! So mere liye toh @BeingSalmanKhan & @iamsrk hi hain,” he wrote.

Rahul concluded by hinting about his next single. He said, “First will be romantic… second will be a chill party zone.”

Rahul also spoke about the double date he and his girlfriend Disha Parmar went on with his good friends from Bigg Boss 14, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin recently. He said the two couples will have many more date nights together.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
