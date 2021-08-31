scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Rahul Vaidya showers praise on wife Disha Parmar’s show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: ‘Sure shot superhit’

Actor Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had tied the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 31, 2021 7:35:39 pm
disha parmar and rahul vaidyaThe lovebirds got married last month. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya is a big fan of wife Disha Parmar and her work, if one goes by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant’s latest Instagram story.

Sharing a screengrab of Disha Parmar’s latest show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Rahul wrote, “Sure shot super hit,” along with a fire emoji.

rahul and disha A screenshot of Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram story.
Also Read |Disha Parmar calls husband Rahul Vaidya ‘lucky charm’: ‘I was on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 sets 15 days after wedding’

Actor Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had tied the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends.

Earlier, while speaking with SpotBoyE, Disha had shared that she was on the sets of the show 15 days after her marriage ceremony. She said, “The secret is actually my husband. I will give him all the credit in the world. I keep telling him that as soon as we got married, I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me. I think it’s because of him that I am able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. He’s been so supportive. Within like 15 days of our marriage, I was on sets. He has been so encouraging. I cannot thank my husband enough for this. He is the secret that everything can be managed.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

shehnaaz gill arjun kapoor madhuri dixit
Sonam Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Disha Patani: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement