Rahul Vaidya showers praise on wife Disha Parmar’s show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: ‘Sure shot superhit’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya is a big fan of wife Disha Parmar and her work, if one goes by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant’s latest Instagram story.

Sharing a screengrab of Disha Parmar’s latest show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Rahul wrote, “Sure shot super hit,” along with a fire emoji.

Actor Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had tied the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends.

Earlier, while speaking with SpotBoyE, Disha had shared that she was on the sets of the show 15 days after her marriage ceremony. She said, “The secret is actually my husband. I will give him all the credit in the world. I keep telling him that as soon as we got married, I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me. I think it’s because of him that I am able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. He’s been so supportive. Within like 15 days of our marriage, I was on sets. He has been so encouraging. I cannot thank my husband enough for this. He is the secret that everything can be managed.”