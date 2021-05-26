Rahul Vaidya responds after CarryMinati disses him, Bigg Boss 14 in new video: ‘Some people steal the spotlight by badmouthing others’

Popular YouTuber CarryMinati‘s diss track on Bigg Boss 14 and its contestants has caught the attention of singer and TV personality Rahul Vaidya, who recently took to Twitter to comment about it. Taking a dig at Carry, Rahul tweeted a post that read, “Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai…

@CarryMinati maza aya bro (Some people get famous by the dint of their hard work, while some simply attempt to steal the spotlight by badmouthing other people on public platforms. Had fun, brother).”

Kuch logon ka naam apne kaam se hota hai aur kuch logon ka naam auron ko badnaam karne se hota hai… @CarryMinati maza aya bro 🤣🤟🏼 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 24, 2021

In his video on BB 14 contestants, Carry had taken on several participants, including Rahul Vaidya, whom he called a ‘backbencher’ for shying away from tasks. Carry had also questioned the former’s decision to leave the controversial reality show, and then re-enter it soon after.

Interestingly, there were rumours of CarryMinati joining Bigg Boss 14 at one point in time. However, Carry stated that he couldn’t dream of being a part of the show as he didn’t have the ambition to feature in a Neha Kakkar music video unlike some people. This is a snide at a few Bigg Boss contestants who have collaborated with the Kakkar siblings on various musical projects.

Not too long ago, the former Indian Idol contestant worked with TV actor Rashami Desai in a new single. Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the upcoming season of reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will also feature the likes of Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood among others.