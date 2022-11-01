Rahul Vaidya reacts as troll calls him ‘flop wedding singer’, wife Disha Parmar extends support

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya is quite active on Twitter where he interacts with his fans often. He is also among a few former Bigg Boss contestants who have been constantly commenting on the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss. But he is also one of those celebrities who doesn’t stay silent on being trolled. Recently, the singer gave it back to one such Twitter user who called him a “flop wedding singer”.

Replying to one of Rahul’s tweets, a Twitter user wrote, “Useless, worthless, shameless exactly Bhagoda is good for nothing. Wedding singer is flop.” The singer, in response, asked the user if he is married, and if he is not, he can come to his wedding as well. But, he immediately added that the user won’t be able to afford him. Rahul replied, “Aapki shaadi hui hai ?? (Are you married) I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga (You might not have that kind of budget)… so probably next life.”

Aapki shaadi hui hai ?? I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga … so probably next life. https://t.co/YH5xpjqIUq — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 30, 2022

Rahul’s wife Disha Parmar also came in support of her husband. She reacted to the tweet by saying, “Jobless people doing exactly what they know best! Cannot even afford your time! 💁🏻‍♀️♥️”.

Jobless people doing exactly what they know best!

Cannot even afford your time! 💁🏻‍♀️♥️ — Disha Parmar Vaidya (@disha11parmar) October 30, 2022

Earlier too Rahul had hit back at trolls who accused him of buying followers on Instagram. He also shut out those who claimed that he bought followers on social media to ensure a longer stay on the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Similarly, his actor-wife Disha Parmar doesn’t leave the chance to hit back on those who question her personal choices in life. She had once given it back to an Instagram user who tried to pull her up for not wearing sindoor after her marriage.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met through common friends a couple of years back and instantly clicked. They got married on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai.