scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Rahul Vaidya reacts as troll calls him ‘flop wedding singer’, wife Disha Parmar extends support

Rahul Vaidya doesn't stay silent when it comes to social media trolling. Recently, he reacted to a tweet where he was called a 'flop wedding singer'.

rahul vaidya disha parmarRahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reacted to a troll on Twitter. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Twitter)

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya is quite active on Twitter where he interacts with his fans often. He is also among a few former Bigg Boss contestants who have been constantly commenting on the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss. But he is also one of those celebrities who doesn’t stay silent on being trolled. Recently, the singer gave it back to one such Twitter user who called him a “flop wedding singer”.

Replying to one of Rahul’s tweets, a Twitter user wrote, “Useless, worthless, shameless exactly Bhagoda is good for nothing. Wedding singer is flop.” The singer, in response, asked the user if he is married, and if he is not, he can come to his wedding as well. But, he immediately added that the user won’t be able to afford him. Rahul replied, “Aapki shaadi hui hai ?? (Are you married) I can come there also .. oh wait! Aapka budget nahi hoga (You might not have that kind of budget)… so probably next life.”

Also read |Rahul Vaidya: ‘Bigg Boss 14 was tougher than Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’

Rahul’s wife Disha Parmar also came in support of her husband. She reacted to the tweet by saying, “Jobless people doing exactly what they know best! Cannot even afford your time! 💁🏻‍♀️♥️”.

Earlier too Rahul had hit back at trolls who accused him of buying followers on Instagram. He also shut out those who claimed that he bought followers on social media to ensure a longer stay on the TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Similarly, his actor-wife Disha Parmar doesn’t leave the chance to hit back on those who question her personal choices in life. She had once given it back to an Instagram user who tried to pull her up for not wearing sindoor after her marriage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Also see |8 photos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s recent romantic getaway

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met through common friends a couple of years back and instantly clicked. They got married on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 12:06:17 pm
Next Story

PM Narendra Modi shares stage with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at event honouring tribals killed by British army

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49: What Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan said about her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement