Shehnaaz Gill was in no condition to talk, Sidharth Shukla’s mother said ‘my reason to live is gone’: Rahul Vaidya

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has not only left his family and friends shocked but even his colleagues, with whom he shared a warm bond. Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya paid a tribute to Sidharth through a vlog on his official YouTube channel. The singer also spoke about meeting Sidharth on his birthday last year, a memory he’s never spoken about.

Rahul filmed the video while on his way in the car and shared he got a call from a journalist asking for a reaction on Sidharth’s death. “My first reaction was what,” he shared, and then went on to add that he was in Chandigarh then, and as soon as he landed in Mumbai, he rushed to meet Sidharth’s mother and family along with wife Disha Parmar.

“There is a reason Sidharth was so strong, as a rock. His mother was so strong when we met her. We all know the pain of losing a young son and when we spoke to aunty, what she said, just broke our heart,” Rahul shared. He added that his mother told them that they all keep hearing about families losing young family members. She told him that they never thought it would happen with them. Sidharth’s mother even told them that she has lost her reason to live, ‘sab khatam hogaya (everything is over)’.

Rahul Vaidya then went on to talk about the time he got to spend with Sidharth on his birthday last year. The singer had walked out of Bigg Boss during the same time and was put up at a hotel in Mumbai. Incidentally, Sidharth was also in the same hotel to ring in his birthday with Shehnaaz Gill and his family.

“I have never shared about this with anyone. I had called Sidharth at midnight and when he told me he was two floors above my room, I went to meet him. Given it was his 40th birthday, they were celebrating it in a grand way. There was loud music and hence he moved inside, and there I had a long and wonderful discussion with Sidharth and Shehnaaz. We even video called Disha and for the first time I actually bonded with him,” he shared.

He also remembered how in the second week, Toofani Seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan wanted to eliminate Rahul, however, Sidharth fought for him and saved him. The singer said that if Sidharth didn’t save him back then, he wouldn’t have been able to emerge as a finalist on the show.

“I just pray that God gives his family strength, and even to Shehnaaz. When I met her she was understandably gone and not in a condition to even talk. Rest in peace Sidharth,” he concluded the video, adding a note of warning for his fans to keep a check on their health.

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on September 2.