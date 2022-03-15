Rahul Vaidya on his transformation: ‘I am not a person who believes in abs’

Singer Rahul Vaidya is giving fitness goals to his fans. The Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up said it was last year when he realised the importance of staying healthy.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rahul said, “In October last year, I told myself, ‘Enough, now I really want to get fit and have a physique like never before’”. He eventually began following a “disciplined routine, a healthy diet and a workout regime” and achieved the transformation he always wanted, within four months.

“I just lost all the fat. I am not a person who believes in abs. I don’t fancy a six pack. It is too old fashioned and too cliché for me. All I wanted to do was get lean,” the singer added.

Rahul Vaidya has been posting several photos and videos of his fitness routine on Instagram. Rahul further revealed that he maintains a balance between a day of only cardio, one day of cricket, and one day where he does nothing. “If you go to the gym every day, you will get bored, but not if there’s a variation,” he opined.

Soon after his stint on Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar. The two have since remained a fan-favourite television couple.