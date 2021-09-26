Rahul Vaidya on his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey: ‘I surprised myself a few times’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will get its winner tonight. While Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh are vying to lift the trophy, Rahul Vaidya got evicted after he aborted a task.

The singer, who was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter to thank his fans for the support and talk about his KKK 11 journey.

Rahul Vaidya tweeted, “My Khatron ke Khiladi journey ended yesterday! So glad i did d show! I surprised myself a few times,I tried my best in all d stunts, supported & encouraged other contestants ,never gave gyaan about any stunt while others were trying it 😜 i would like to thank all my fans ♥️ 💫.”

Meanwhile, Colors has been sharing glimpses from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale.

While fans are eagerly awaiting to know who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, contestant Arjun Bijalni’s wife recently shared her excitement about the actor’s journey on the show and said that she is proud of him. Neha Swami also added that Arjun deserves ‘all the happiness in the world’.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiered on July 17 with 13 contestants, including Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul.

While the team shot for the tasks in Cape Town, the finale and winner announcement shoot took place at Filmcity, Mumbai.