Rahul Vaidya misses Disha Parmar as he shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, shares photos

Rahul Vaidya might be enjoying his journey in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, but the singer is also missing his ladylove Disha Parmar. While Rahul is in Cape Town for the shoot of the Colors TV show, Disha is in Mumbai waiting for her beau to return.

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, Rahul recently shared a couple of photos with the TV actor and his fiancee Disha. In the photos, the couple looks adorable and soaked in love. While one of them has Rahul kissing Disha, the other one has the couple smiling for the camera. Along with the photos, the singer wrote, “Miss U ❤️ @dishaparmar.” The TV actor commented on the photo saying she is missing him more as she wrote, “Mee more! 🥺🥺😭😭 .”

Ever since making their relationship official on national television, Rahul and Disha often share love-soaked pictures on social media. Before leaving for South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the couple bid each other an emotional goodbye at the airport.

Also, the singer, who has become a household face ever since his stint in the TV reality show Bigg Boss, remembered late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his latest tweet. He tweeted, “Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. (Wanted to say something from a lot of days_ Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always #SushanthSinghRajput.”

Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always ❤️ #SushanthSinghRajput — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 28, 2021

Apart from shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rahul Vaidya has also been releasing his music videos. He recently released two videos: one titled “Aly” which has been penned by his Bigg Boss co-contestants Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant, and another a romantic number featuring actor Rashami Desai.