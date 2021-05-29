scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Rahul Vaidya misses Disha Parmar as he shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, shares photos

While Rahul Vaidya is in Cape Town for the shoot of the Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Disha Parmar is in Mumbai waiting for her beau to return.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2021 9:32:59 am
rahul vaidya disha parmarRahul Vaidya proposed Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya might be enjoying his journey in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, but the singer is also missing his ladylove Disha Parmar. While Rahul is in Cape Town for the shoot of the Colors TV show, Disha is in Mumbai waiting for her beau to return.

The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, Rahul recently shared a couple of photos with the TV actor and his fiancee Disha. In the photos, the couple looks adorable and soaked in love. While one of them has Rahul kissing Disha, the other one has the couple smiling for the camera. Along with the photos, the singer wrote, “Miss U ❤️ @dishaparmar.” The TV actor commented on the photo saying she is missing him more as she wrote, “Mee more! 🥺🥺😭😭 .”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Ever since making their relationship official on national television, Rahul and Disha often share love-soaked pictures on social media. Before leaving for South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the couple bid each other an emotional goodbye at the airport.

Also read |Disha Parmar surprises Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya with a special gift, watch video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Also, the singer, who has become a household face ever since his stint in the TV reality show Bigg Boss, remembered late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his latest tweet. He tweeted, “Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. (Wanted to say something from a lot of days_ Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always #SushanthSinghRajput.”

Apart from shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rahul Vaidya has also been releasing his music videos. He recently released two videos: one titled “Aly” which has been penned by his Bigg Boss co-contestants Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant, and another a romantic number featuring actor Rashami Desai.

