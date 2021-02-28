scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Rahul Vaidya introduces girlfriend Disha Parmar to his ‘first love’, see photos and videos

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar played cricket together. 'New Virat Kohli (lite) in the making,' wrote the singer with the photos.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
February 28, 2021 5:56:22 pm
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar vacation, cricket videoSinger and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya is all set to marry Disha Parmar soon. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya recently shared a photo with his lady love Disha Parmar as the couple took ‘off for a couple of days away from Mumbai’. The two have been sharing updates of their vacation, with a cricket match thrown in.

Sharing a video from his cricket session with Disha, Rahul wrote, Rahul wrote, “New Virat kohli(lite) in the making 😛🤪 #sunday #firstlove #cricket.” Earlier, Disha too shared a video and the caption along read, “Well.. oops! I am better i swear!! 🤣🤣🙏🙏🤭🤭 @rahulvaidya.”

Disha also shared a boomerang video of Rahul on her Instagram story.

Disha and Rahul have been inseparable ever since the singer came out of the Bigg Boss house. “Cozy vibes on a Saturday night! 🔥,” she wrote.  Rahul emerged as the first runner-up on the Salman Khan show, with Rubina Dilaik announced as the winner. Rahul, however, said he is happy to have received so much love from his fans.

See all recent photos and videos of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar here:

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar pic Disha Parmar is having a good time with Rahul Vaidya. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram) rahul, disha Disha shared a boomerang video of Rahul. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram) Rahul Vaidya Rahul Vaidya shared this selfie. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram) Disha Parmar Disha Parmar too played the selfie game well. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Rahul and Disha have been close friends for some years now and the singer had proposed to Disha during Bigg Boss 14. She also appeared on Bigg Boss to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Rahul and said yes to him. The former Indian Idol contestant’s mother had also shared that both the families have been busy with wedding preparations.

Post the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rahul Vaidya, in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com had shared that he and Disha should probably be tying the knot by June-July.

