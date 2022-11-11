scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Rahul Vaidya hopes Disha Parmar will ‘control meetha cravings’ this year as he wishes her on birthday. Watch

Disha Parmar celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday with her husband Rahul Vaidya.

disha parmar birthday partyRahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrated her birthday. (Photo: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Television actor Disha Parmar, who is currently seen in the popular Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday. On the occasion, her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya penned a note for her. In his note, the singer and former Bigg Boss contestant asked Disha to control her sweet cravings.

Rahul shared a video from Disha’s birthday party which probably happened at a restaurant in Mumbai. In the video, Disha looks excited as she shouts, “Happy Birthday to me.” She also gives a kiss to Rahul. For her birthday, Disha wore a black top and a skirt. Her husband twinned with her in a black t-shirt and blue denim.

Along with the video, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best heart in the world .. So glad that you were born on this day so that a few years later you could marry me and make my life so beautiful & so simple ❤️ Be blessed & more baby 👧🏻👶❤️ And this year hopefully you will control your meetha cravings .. 😛.” In the background, the singer included his song “Yaad Teri”, in which he featured with Disha. The singer explained, “Put this song because I think I fell in love with you first time while shooting for this song 😀😀.”

Disha Parmar replied to her husband, “I love you baby.. 🥺♥️ And sorry meetha I cannot stop! 🫤.”

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in December 2021. Rahul had proposed to Disha on national television when he was staying inside the Bigg Boss house.

