Rahul Vaidya’s Facebook account hacked, asks followers to ‘ignore all the random videos’

Rahul Vaidya asked his followers to ignore all the content posted by the hacker. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya/Instagram)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya’s Facebook page has been hacked, shared the singer on his Instagram story.

Asking his followers to ignore all the posts made by the hacker, Rahul wrote on Instagram, “Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore all the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap.”

Rahul Vaidya is all set to participate in the upcoming season of the adventure reality series Khatron Ke Khiladi. The new season will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Rahul and the other contestants will undergo mandatory isolation in Cape Town before they start shooting the Rohit Shetty-hosted series.

Just a few days ago, Rahul was showered with surprises from his girlfriend Disha Parmar as he prepared to leave for the shoot of the series. Disha also read out a love note for him that said, “A lil parting gift as you go on another adventurous journey. I know you will rock it too. Love you.”

Rahul and Disha were recently seen in the music video “Madhanya” that intrigued their fans about their upcoming nuptials. Disha spoke about their wedding plans and told ETimes, “We haven’t put a date to our wedding yet. Honestly, we wanted to, but COVID started spreading again. We will plan the wedding accordingly.”