Inside Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar reception: Aly Goni, Shweta Tiwari celebrate with newlyweds

After a dreamy wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar hosted a grand reception in the evening. The couple made a grand entry as newlyweds and danced the night away with their close friends and family. Many from the television industry including Shweta Tiwari, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen and singer Mika Singh attended the grand celebrations.

Many pictures and videos from Rahul and Disha’s wedding festivities have surfaced online. The couple gave a stunning performance at their reception party. They looked lovely as they shook on a leg on the romantic number “Dekha Hazaro Dafaa”. Rahul and Disha also gave a rocking performance where Disha wore sneakers with her saree.

Check out the photos and videos from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s reception:

Anushka Sen shared several photos from Rahul Vaidya’s reception party. (Photo: Anushka Sen/Instagram) Anushka Sen shared several photos from Rahul Vaidya’s reception party. (Photo: Anushka Sen/Instagram)

Anushka Sen with Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul. (Photo: Anushka Sen/Instagram) Anushka Sen with Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul. (Photo: Anushka Sen/Instagram)

Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen at Rahul Vaidya and Disha parmar’s reception. (Photo: Anushka Sen/Instagram) Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen at Rahul Vaidya and Disha parmar’s reception. (Photo: Anushka Sen/Instagram)

Arjun Bijlani strikes a pose with Anushka Sen. (Photo: Anushka Sen/Instagram) Arjun Bijlani strikes a pose with Anushka Sen. (Photo: Anushka Sen/Instagram)

Rahul and Disha’s love blossomed when the former was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He said he realised his feelings for the TV actor when he was on the reality show. His marriage proposal on national television got everyone talking about the couple and Disha appeared on Valentine’s Day special episode of Bigg Boss to accept the proposal. The couple also featured together in a romantic song “Madhanya”.

Announcing their wedding on social media, the couple shared a joint statement that read, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July.”