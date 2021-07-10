Rahul Vaidya opens up about his wedding preparations: ‘I am very excited about this special day of my life’

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. The two were recently spotted together in Mumbai and Rahul engaged in a little chat with the photographers. When one of the photographers asked Rahul about his wedding preparations, the singer quipped that they are on.

“Bhai shaadi ki tayyari kaisi chal rahi hai? (How are the preparations going on?)” asked the photographer. “Chal rahi hai, bohot badhiya chal rahi hai… bohot hectic hai but hojayega. (They are on but it is very hectic. But it will be done.)” Rahul replied.

Inviting the shutterbugs at his wedding, Rahul said, “You all have to come. Do eat sweets.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

When asked about how the soon-to-be groom is preparing for his big day, the singer revealed to FilmiBeats, “It’s going good. But my attire is not ready yet. The dance practices are on at my place in full swing. I’m very excited about this most special day of my life. If I get all your love and blessings, I will feel very happy.”

Rahul and Disha announced their wedding on Tuesday. Rahul shared a note with his fans with a hashtag that read, “#TheDisHulWedding.”

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the note read.

The couple is all set to get married on July 16 in “an intimate affair,” with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, the singer recently shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is set to launch on July 17.