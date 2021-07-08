Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding prep is on in full swing, see photos and videos

Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar will tie the knot on July 16. (Photo: Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and girlfriend Disha Parmar, who will tie the knot on July 16, are neck-deep in wedding preparations. Disha has been sharing photos on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of all the fun and last-minute arrangements for the big day.

Disha visited the dentist ahead of her D-day. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, “The perfect smile giver!” The dentist shared a couple of photos as well, calling her ‘the most busiest bride to be’.

In another photo, Disha Parmar appears to be decked up for a pre-wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya’s close friends Aly Goni, Toshi Sabri and Vindu Dara Singh were seen at dance rehearsals for the wedding functions. Going by Aly’s posts, it seems he is going to be performing on “Khalibali” from Padmaavat.

Toshi Sabri was also seen shopping for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding.

See all the latest photos of bride-to-be Disha Parmar:

12 pictures of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

See photos and videos from dance rehearsals for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar took to Instagram to announce their wedding. The ceremony will be an intimate affair, with only family members and close friends in attendance.