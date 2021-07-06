Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Couple to host grand party on July 17, Aly Goni posts emotional note

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya announced his wedding date with girlfriend Disha Parmar on Tuesday. They will tie the knot on July 16 in Mumbai. The function is said to be an intimate one with only close family and friends being invited. Sources have now revealed to indianexpress.com that the next day, the couple has planned a sangeet/cocktail celebration where their loved ones can let their hair down.

“Rahul and Disha have been making their wedding plans for a long time. While the main marriage ceremony would be a simple one, the party is for the family and friends to have some fun. Everyone has been prepping up to perform at the event, which will be held at a luxury hotel in Mumbai,” shared the source.

Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame with Indian Idol season 1, made the big announcement on his social media earlier today. Using the hashtag “#TheDisHulWedding”, he wrote about beginning a new chapter of love and togetherness, and sought everyone’s love and blessings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV 💫 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” Rahul’s note read.

Also Read | Rahul Vaidya on proposing to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14: Will never fake my special moments for votes

Their friends and colleagues also congratulated the couple. Rahul’s Bigg Boss friends Jasmin Bhasin wrote ‘Yayyyy’ while Rakhi Sawant posted, “Congratulation Rahul🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.” Arshi Khan, who also shared a great bond with Rahul on the show, said, “Congratulation meri taraf se aur sheru ki taraf se dher saari mubarakbaad sheru bhi sherwani pehnega ❤️.”

The singer recently also shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is set to launch on July 17. His co-contestants on the show also posted messages on his note. Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Congratulations Rahul😊,” while Aastha Gill replied, “Congratulations Rauuuuuulllll 🤗❤️🥰 So happy for you.” Others like Varun Sood, Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani also commented on his post.

Bestie Aly Goni dedicated a special post about him wherein he revealed how Rahul would keep thinking about his wedding, and Disha being his wife during their stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Writing a heartfelt post, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared a photo of the couple with him and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)

“Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta ❤️ kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha ❤️ and finally woh din aa raha hai ❤️ I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri ❤️ ,” wrote Aly Goni.

While Rahul is yet to reply on the post, Disha got emotional reading Aly’s words. She wrote on the post, “This is soo sweet 🥺♥️”.

Rahul and Disha met each other through common friends in 2018, and also shot for their first music video the same year. While the two claimed to be just friends, Rahul realised his love for Disha while he was locked in the Bigg Boss house.

On her birthday, he proposed to the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actor and she accepted it on national television on the happy occasion of Valentine’s Day. Since then, the singer and the actor have been talking about getting married. However, their plans kept getting postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The couple is currently busy making final arrangements for their big day.